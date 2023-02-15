Brandon Roberts (1983 – 2023)

Brandon Cole Roberts, 39, of Austin, Texas passed away unexpectedly on February 3, 2023, in his home. Brandon was born in San Marcos Texas to Tammie L. Buie and Benton A. Roberts on September 4, 1983.

Brandon went to high school at Jack C. Hays and graduated in 2002.

He worked many jobs before he worked at ThermoFisher for some years.

Later he found that food was a passion and earned a certificate from Le Cordon Bleu. He went on to work in the culinary field for a while at Maggiano’s, H.E.B. and Central Market for many years.

After a while he decided to go back to ThermoFisher until his end. He enjoyed many things like baking, playing board/video games with friends, and enjoying both good and bad horror movies.

Brandon is survived by his mother Tammie Hillard, his father Benton A. Roberts, his partner, Samuel Truman, his brothers Justin and Joseph Roberts as well as his niece Lilly Roberts and nephew Lucas Roberts.

To honor his life there is a service being held at Harrell Funeral Home at Kyle, 1715 Kirby, Kyle, TX on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be held at 12:00 pm.