Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
GCN.com

Earthquake in Turkey exposes gap between seismic knowledge and action – but it is possible to prepare

By Louise K. Comfort,Burcak Basbug Erkan,Polat Gulkan,

13 days ago
Two days after a devastating earthquake struck, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited one of the worst affected areas and declared that it was “not...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy