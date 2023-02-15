Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. have special plans for All-Star break

When Memphis Grizzlies stars Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant bounce around at NBA All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City, they know they will have the national spotlight on them.

The pressure is on to deliver, but not necessarily on the basketball court.

Now in his fifth NBA season, Jackson has become well-known as one of the NBA’s most fashionable players, often wearing extravagant and flashy styles. He launched a clothing capsule with Italian fashion house Mauna-Kea earlier this season and certainly lacks no confidence.

For example:

So, yes, he’s going to pack multiple bags.

“I could see myself wearing three or four (different outfits) per day,” Jackson said.

But that’s why he has his stylist, Toni Lowe, to help get everything planned. She’s not working overtime. This is normal.

“These are her regular hours,” Jackson joked. “She knows what’s going on. She’s ready.”

As for what he is going to wear into the actual All-Star game on Sunday night, Jackson acknowledged that he has something special saved.

“I do,” Jackson said. “It’s not even in the closet. It was too elite for the closet. It’s not in the closet. It’s in bags, and it’s in transit in the air. Some of it I don’t even have yet.”

Like from a foreign country?

“Yeah, it could be,” Jackson said. “Some pieces from here, some pieces from there. Some of it is going to arrive as I need it. Like, as I need to put it on, it will be ready for me to put it on, but no earlier.”

Just don’t expect much of a sneak peek.

“Never,” Jackson said. “Never ever ever ever. It will be loud, for sure. Very loud and aggressive. It’s pretty on-brand.”

The shoes

The attention on Morant will center around his feet. The star point guard has debuted three colorways of his new Nike Ja 1 signature sneakers, but the All-Star game will be his chance to show off some more.

“Everybody will find out All-Star weekend,” said Morant, trying to be coy.

A special pair?

“All-Star weekend,” he repeated.

Since Nike announced the original four colorways last month, a few more have surfaced. Perhaps it could be one of these?

“It’s fun for me to debut shoes any time,” Morant said. “It’s my shoes, and I don’t take that for granted at all. Nike is cooking up some stuff man, so I’m always excited to bring a new pair out for people to see.”

The lead up

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) grabs a rebound as Boston Celtics center Mike Muscala (57) vies for the ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The upcoming weekend should be particularly exciting for Jackson, who is participating in his first All-Star game.

The Grizzlies’ big man said he has been going to All-Star weekend since he was 9 years old because his father played in the NBA.

“This is definitely a different vibe, for sure,” Jackson said. “I’m going in blind and figuring it out from there.

“(My family) is super hyped. That’s what this is all about, taking your family to something like this and remembering it with them. Creating memories with them will be the best part of it at the end of the day.”

Jackson said he had originally planned a vacation to Turks and Caicos Islands, but canceled it when he learned he had been selected. He can head to the beach in the offseason. This season, the party is in Utah.

Is he ready for it?

“Naps,” Jackson said with a laugh. “Take naps. Keep taking naps. Take naps.”

Jackson said he and Morant haven’t figured out their travel schedule yet, but they may fly together to the events on Thursday, Feb. 16.

“Probably, I think,” Jackson said. “If we don’t, I’m going to bump into him 850 times.”

Double the All-Stars

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) play in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

This weekend will mark the first time in Grizzlies history that the franchise has had two All-Stars in the same season. Over the past three seasons, the future of Memphis had been billed as Ja-and-Jaren, and now they will both represent the city at the same time.

“We have a lot more to accomplish,” Morant said of the duo. “I don’t feel like we have hit our ceiling yet. There’s a lot more improvement for both of us, and continuing to grow together.

“But as far as both of us representing the Grizzlies at All-Star weekend, that’s definitely big time. It just shows how special of a duo we can be.”

Jackson made the All-Star game despite missing the first 14 games of the regular season while recovering from offseason surgery to repair a fractured foot. Even with a limited amount of time to work out over the summer, he leads the league in blocks per game (3.3) and has a scoring average of 16.7

“I took every second I had to prepare like I could,” Jackson said. “When you’re not able to walk or do certain things, you have an opportunity to improve your mind, how you read the game and strength. You can always improve. Once I did that, I improved everything else I could when I was able to run again. I guess it all worked out.”