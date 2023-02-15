City honors Black History Month

Photo by Natalie Frels

The city of Kyle voted to approve a proclamation to celebrate Black History Month for the month of February. This year’s theme is “Resistance.” The proclamation also honored the first black Kyle council member, Maddie Welch, center. “I am very honored to bring this forward because it is very important to our community,” council member Michael Tobias said. “It’s a true honor to read this; I have so much joy in bringing this forward and there’s just so many great people who have accomplished so much that we need to recognize.”