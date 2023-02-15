President Biden touts jobs as he challenges GOP budget in Maryland speech

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden took aim at Republicans' budget proposals when he spoke to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 26 in Lanham, Md., on Wednesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 26 in Lanham, Md., on Wednesday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI

Biden picked up where he left off with his State of the Union address, reiterating that the union is "strong."

"It's strong because the soul of this nation is strong," he said. "The backbone of this nation is strong and the people of this nation are strong like all of you here today."

Biden said his economic plan is working, which he said is a "stark contrast to our Republican friends who are doubling down on the same failed politics of the past."

"Top down, trickle down economics is not much trickle down as I said on most kitchen tables in America," Biden said. "The last two years we've created 12 million new jobs. That's more jobs than any president has created in four years."

A preview of Biden's speech shared by the White House claimed that Biden's budget will not add an increase in taxes for anyone making less than $400,000 a year and will protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare, "while cutting the deficit by $2 trillion over 10 years."

The president challenged Republicans on Social Security, Medicare and taxes once again.

He argued that capping the cost of prescription drugs for seniors at $35 per month will save Medicare hundreds of billions of dollars over time while reducing the deficit. Conversely he said Republicans want to eliminate the cap, end programs like Social Security and Medicare, eliminate a 15% minimum tax for large corporations and retain a Trump-era tax cut for the wealthy.

"These tax cuts have already added $2 trillion to the federal deficit," Biden said of the former president's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. "Now Republicans want to extend them without paying for them. Again the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said that would add $2.7 trillion again to the deficit."

One of President Biden's latest policy victories, the CHIPS and Science Act, has stimulated investments into manufacturing of semiconductors domestically. Biden said the act has attracted $300 billion in investments.

"America invented these chips," he said. "It was American innovation that made them smaller, faster, more powerful."

Biden recalled that decades ago about 40% of all semiconductors were made in America before jobs were moved "overseas" for more inexpensive labor. The United States currently manufactures about 12% of the world's semiconductors, according to Wired .

"Manufacturing is coming back to America and something else is coming back. A sense of self-worth," he said. "Communities are beginning to get proud again. We're building an economy where nobody gets left behind."

Much of the progress that has been made came with the cooperation of Republicans, Biden said. But he fears that the cooperation has ended. When speaking of House Republicans, Biden said some are threatening to hold the economy "hostage."

Biden repeated his position that he will not negotiate whether the United States will pay its debts.

"I met with the new speaker of the House. Here's what I suggested to him -- let's each lay out our proposals," Biden said.

The president plans to share his budget proposal on March 9 and asked that Republicans should do the same to discuss solutions.

The president's focus was not on the state of the economy alone. He also touted the impact that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will have on the environment. Earlier on Wednesday, the White House announced a plan to create a network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the nation by 2030.

"This is going to have a major impact on the environment. Specifically reducing carbon in the air as we begin to move these 500,000 charging stations around the country," Biden said. "It's going to take millions of barrels of oil off the road."

Biden has capitalized on his State of the Union address earlier this month during each stop on a tour of infrastructure projects across the northeast and Wisconsin. Wednesday's appearance emphasized the stark differences between his vision for the economy and that of House Republicans.

Biden's trip to Maryland came the same day the Congressional Budget Office released a statement saying that, if the debt limit is not raised or suspended, the government's ability to issue additional debt will come to an end between July and September .

This article originally appeared on UPI.com