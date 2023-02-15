Open in App
Burnet, TX
The Highlander

Battle of Iwo Jima speaker to address PTSD work

By Special To The Highlander,

10 days ago
Body

Dennis R. Blocker II is scheduled to discuss the Battle of Iwo Jima 78th anniversary 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 in Burnet at Burnet Municipal Airport/Kate Craddock Field at the Commemorative Air Force Highland Lakes Squadron, 2402 Water Street.

Also, Blocker plans to discuss his book “Clear!” which details his paramedic service for several patients afflicted by post-traumatic stress disorder.

As well, Blocker will discuss the experience of his grandfather at Iwo Jima and “The Heart of Hell” book by Mitch Weiss, a history of the Iwo Jima battle. Admission is $5 adults, $3 students, children free.

E-mail Jeff Copsetta, the museum director at jcop19d@gmail.com for more information.

