Contributed photo The Marble Falls High School FFA Tractor Tech Team is state bound in compe - tition. The team also placed as top 10 individ - uals. Pictured, from left, is Roan Massey, Andrew Scovil and Bryce Atkinson.

Wed, 02/15/2023

