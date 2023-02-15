Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
CBS San Francisco

Felony charges filed in San Francisco Sunset District home explosion; Victim identified

By CBS San Francisco,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kQGGJ_0koUrmzg00

Felony charges filed in San Francisco Sunset District home explosion 01:40

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 53-year-old San Francisco man, whose Sunset District home was ripped apart in a horrific explosion last week , was formally charged Wednesday with manslaughter, manufacturing a controlled substance and other counts related to the fiery blast.

Darron Price, who was taken into custody on Friday , was scheduled to be arraigned on multiple charges in a San Francisco courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

Those charges include involuntary manslaughter, manufacturing a controlled substance, four counts of reckless burning, two counts of child endangerment, and one count of elder abuse in connection with the explosion.

Sunset District home explosion defendant Darron Price in court. CBS

Authorities also identified the victim who died in the explosion and fire as 51-year-old San Francisco resident Rita Price. Police sources told KPIX she was the suspect's wife.

"We must send a clear message that the manufacture of dangerous drugs will not be tolerated in San Francisco," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in announcing the charges. "This activity is not only dangerous for the individuals involved but entire neighborhoods as this case so tragically demonstrates."

Price died in the explosion and her caretaker was badly burned and remains hospitalized.

RELATED : Suspect arrested in deadly explosion at San Francisco home

On Wednesday afternoon during Darron Price's first court appearance, the judge presiding over the case pushed the arraignment to Friday in order to give Price's public defender more time to review evidence.

Investigators say they found equipment used to manufacture hash oil in the rubble of the home following the explosion.

Making hash oil, a highly concentrated and potent cannabis extract, is extremely volatile and dangerous. Butane, an odorless, extremely flammable gas, is used in the process.

"The butane lighters, if you think about how they operate, they're designed to ignite immediately," said retired FBI agent Jeff Harp. "They're very volatile, and so if you're using those types of chemicals in an atmosphere or in an area where you have say a dryer that has an ignition source, you got a recipe for disaster."

San Francisco Fire Captain Jonathan Baxter told KPIX that fire dispatch received multiple calls at about 9:22 a.m. Thursday reporting an explosion at a home on  22nd Avenue near Noriega Street .

Over 100 firefighters and 35 fire trucks responded to the fire, which initially prompted an evacuation order for the entire 1700 block of 22nd Avenue, though it was later changed to only an evacuation order for homes between the 1730 and 1750 block of the street. The remainder of the block was ordered to shelter in place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L0oKX_0koUrmzg00
A house burns on the 1700 block of 22nd Ave. in San Francisco's Sunset District, February 9, 2023 Twitter/@SFFFLocal798

In a photo tweeted out by the firefighters' union, the single-family home appeared completely destroyed with the roof and upper floor collapsed onto the lower garage area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=312DtD_0koUrmzg00
A house burns on the 1700 block of 22nd Ave. in San Francisco's Sunset District, February 9, 2023. San Francisco Fire Department

San Francisco fire investigators were joined by ATF agents in investigating the blast that left two adjacent homes red-tagged and about a dozen other homes on the block suffering from broken windows and other damage.


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
Money courier robbed on Market Street in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Man convicted of killing Afghan refugee working as Uber / Lyft driver in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
City officials ask for permanent gun ownership ban for alleged synagogue shooter
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
17-year-old arrested in deadly shooting, attempted robbery in Alameda County
Oakland, CA15 hours ago
3 killed in separate nighttime shootings in Oakland
Oakland, CA16 hours ago
Santa Rosa police arrest suspect in stabbing attack on homeless man
Santa Rosa, CA12 hours ago
Alleged East Bay female serial armed bandit taken into custody
Richmond, CA1 day ago
Suspect arrested in Oakland fatal hit-and-run of 100-year-old man
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Former San Quentin prison guard sentenced for smuggling phones onto death row
San Quentin, CA14 hours ago
Vallejo illegal chop shop busted; Stolen vehicles recovered
Vallejo, CA1 day ago
2 arrested in identity theft case in Mountain View
Mountain View, CA2 days ago
2 arrested during San Jose assault investigation; Drugs, weapons and tactical vest seized
San Jose, CA3 days ago
San Jose police investigate fatal shooting in Rancho neighborhood
San Jose, CA3 days ago
Santa Rosa student arrested for setting fire at Maria Carrillo High School
Santa Rosa, CA1 day ago
Man accused of assaulting mother, stealing her vehicle in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa, CA4 days ago
Pittsburg man identified as Tesla driver killed in fatal I-680 crash into fire truck
Walnut Creek, CA2 days ago
Wild 94.9 radio host 'J.V.' reported missing, believed to be at risk
San Francisco, CA20 hours ago
Overnight fire displaces 4 in San Francisco's Sunnydale neighborhood
San Francisco, CA17 hours ago
Three die in Solano County high-speed pursuit crash
Fairfield, CA3 days ago
Woman dies after jumping off overpass following MacArthur Maze crash
Oakland, CA3 days ago
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao defends firing police chief; Armstrong files appeal
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Video: Big rig joins participants at Oakland illegal sideshow
Oakland, CA8 hours ago
Dayslong power outage wears on East Palo Alto families
East Palo Alto, CA2 days ago
Gas leak in Antioch leads to some home evacuations
Antioch, CA4 days ago
Oakland, Caltrans receives funds to study removing Interstate 980 in downtown
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Most of Calistoga without power due to winter storm; Other PG&E outages ongoing
Calistoga, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy