Open in App
Cornwall, NY
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Woman Who Killed Surgeon In Hudson Valley Crash Pleads Guilty, DA Says

By Kathy Reakes,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ScwqG_0koUp0yb00

A 38-year-old Hudson Valley woman who was high on cocaine when she crashed into an area vascular surgeon, killing him, has pleaded guilty.

Ezzial Williams, of Newburgh, pleaded guilty in Orange County Court to vehicular manslaughter on Tuesday, Feb. 14, right before a trial was to begin, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Under the plea agreement will be sentenced to three and one half to seven years in prison, which is the maximum permitted under law, when she is sentenced on Tuesday, April 25.

As alleged in documents filed and statements made in court, Williams was driving on Route 32 in the Town of Cornwall on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in excess of the posted speed limit when she crossed over the double yellow line and crashed into the vehicle being driven by a local vascular surgeon.

The crash killed the surgeon. Prior to operating the vehicle, Williams had smoked cocaine, some of which was recovered from a crack pipe found in Williams’s belongings after the crash, court documents show.

Members of the New York State Police investigated the crash and determined that the victim’s vehicle was in the proper lane of travel and that the crash was caused as a result of the Wiliams' impairment together with her speed and reckless driving by crossing over the double yellow line, the DA's Office said.

Williams admitted during the plea allocution that she was impaired by cocaine at the time of the collision, was speeding when she crossed over the double yellow line and caused the death of the victim, court documents show.

“Drugged driving is a deadly choice that leads to terrible outcomes,” said Hoovler. “We lost an innocent member of our community whose life was dedicated to helping others. Incidents such as this one are not accidents, they are serious crimes and perpetrators need to be held accountable."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Orange County, NY newsLocal Orange County, NY
Woman Who Works As NYPD Officer ID'd As Driver In Fatal Haverstraw Crash
Haverstraw, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Body Found By FBI Agents Behind Home In Ellenville As Part Of 'Ongoing Case'
Ellenville, NY10 hours ago
Morristown Man Convicted In Hotel Beating Death Of GF's 3-Year-Old Son: Prosecutor
Morristown, NJ7 hours ago
Ex-Airmont Deputy Mayor Headed For Jail On Gun Charges
Ramapo, NY14 hours ago
'Unimaginable Loss': Support Swells For Widow, 2 Daughters Of Jogger Hit, Killed In Commack
Commack, NY10 hours ago
Employee Admits Embezzling $250K From Summer Camp In Commack
Commack, NY5 hours ago
Jersey City Officer Allowed Fugitive To Stay At Her Home: Prosecutor
Jersey City, NJ8 hours ago
Man Who Robbed, Murdered Beloved Stamford Jeweler Sentenced
Stamford, CT8 hours ago
Crack Dealer On Electronic Monitoring Busted In Poughkeepsie, Cops Say
Poughkeepsie, NY10 hours ago
Multi-City Chase: 5 Armed Robbery Suspects Caught By K-9 Unit, Police In Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon, NY5 hours ago
Man Nabbed For Stealing Cooking Oil From Darien Business, Cops Say
Darien, CT13 hours ago
Home Struck By 23-Year-Old Driver In Hicksville Left 'Uninhabitable'
Hicksville, NY5 hours ago
Fentanyl, Crystal Meth Dealer Busted At Poughkeepsie Hotel, Police Say
Poughkeepsie, NY1 day ago
Trio With Stolen Checks, IDs Flees Carlstadt Bank, Nabbed By Hasbrouck Heights PD: Police
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ8 hours ago
Repeat Thieves Busted Prowling Cars In Wantagh Neighborhood, Police Say
Wantagh, NY7 hours ago
Woman Found Dead In Meadowlands Area Motel Room
Carlstadt, NJ1 day ago
Raid At New Teaneck Apartment Complex Yields Arrests Of Couple, NYC Murder Suspect From PA
New York City, NY2 days ago
Husband, Wife Die After Falling Through Ice In Region
Loch Sheldrake, NY15 hours ago
Grab-Run Theft: Trio Make Off With $24K In Versace Handbags At Long Island Store
Manhasset, NY15 hours ago
36-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck By Car In Commack Neighborhood
Commack, NY1 day ago
17-Year-Old Goes Missing From Yonkers, May Be With Infant
Yonkers, NY1 day ago
Westchester Man Killed In Rollover Crash On Palisades Parkway In Stony Point
Stony Point, NY2 days ago
Crash That Closed I-80 In Morris County Involved 3 Trucks
Denville, NJ1 day ago
NJ Transit Police Seek Public's Help On Bus Stabbing
Newark, NJ7 hours ago
Attorney From Bergen Charged With Assault
Mahwah, NJ2 days ago
Marine Mammal Stranding Center Investigates 9th Dead Whale Along Jersey Shore
Bridgeport, CT10 hours ago
Seen Her? 16-Year-Old Goes Missing From Westchester
Yonkers, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy