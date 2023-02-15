Open in App
Atlantic City, NJ
BreakingAC

Downed pole closes Route 30 into, out of Atlantic City

By Lynda Cohen,

8 days ago
Route 30 was closed in both directions after an excavator struck wires, pulling down a pole Wednesday morning.

Police were turning around traffic at Gramercy Avenue, with Absecon police aiding in the other direction, BreakingAC has learned.

The broken pole left wires across all lanes of traffic.

The pole is owned by Atlantic City Electric, but no electrical service was impacted, spokesman Frank Tedesco said.

Teams were en route to erect a new pole and restring the wires, he said.

Police were given an estimate of four to six hours for the closure.

All lanes were reopened by 5 p.m.

