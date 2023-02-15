Nampa man killed in crash in Boise County

Two Nampa residents and one Boise resident were involved in a fatal crash Tuesday near Banks.

The driver of a Chevrolet SUV, a 72-year-old woman from Nampa, was traveling westbound on Banks Lowman Road around 4:05 p.m. when she failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a Ford van, according to an Idaho State Police press release. The SUV went off the road and into an embankment, the release said.

The driver of the SUV was airlifted to a hospital. Her passenger, a 68-year-old Nampa man, died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford van, a 23-year-old Boise woman, was transported to a hospital by ambulance. Everyone was wearing a seat belt, the release said.

All lanes of travel were blocked for more than two hours, the release said. The incident remains under investigation.