Ex-UFC Title Challenger Sara McMann to Face Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 294 By Tristen Critchfield, 9 days ago

Sara McMann will make her promotional debut against Arlene Blencowe in a featherweight bout at Bellator 294. The promotion confirmed the pairing on Wednesday. Also ...