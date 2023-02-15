From left, presenting the Kingsland Carden Club Beau- tification Award to Grace Amici, customer service rep - resentative and Teresa Gray agent, is Laura Higgins of the Kingsland Garden Club. Contributed photo

Local insurance agency recognized by Garden Club News Staff Wed, 02/15/2023 - 09:56 ImageBody

Special to The Highlander The Kingsland Garden Club has recognized Grissom Insurance (formerly Timmons) for its beautification efforts for the month of February.

“In spite of the challenging weather, the Grissom Agency continues to maintain its property in an appealing manner that benefits the Kingsland community,” noted garden club member Laura Higgins who presented the award.

Each month the Kingsland Garden Club honors one local business.

The Kingsland Garden Club was organized in 1961 and is a member of the Texas and National Garden Clubs.

We meet on the first Friday of each month from September to May. We have several programs during the year when we invite the public to join us for interesting and informative programs.

Upcoming 2023 events include: March 3 - “How to be a Vine Tamer” Grape Growing & Wine Making - Trish Fullerton; and April 14 Texas Heirloom Bulbs Sylvia Williams.

For more information, go to: https://www.yantislakesidegardens. com/ kingsland-garden-club.