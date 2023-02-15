Open in App
Marble Falls, TX
The Highlander

Marble Falls VFW announces Teacher of the Year

By News Staff,

8 days ago
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01QmfC_0koTB7ed00 VFW Post 10376 recently announced Marble Falls High School's Kathryn Schumacher as Teacher of the Year. Principal Damon Adams accepted the award on her behalf. Pictured, from left, are VFW Post leadership and aux - iliary members Judy Legault, Kathleen Carter, Jeffrey Zak, Principal Adams, Dan Cone, Bev Crippen and Lloyd Crippen. Contributed photo
VFW Post 10376 recently announced Marble Falls High School's Kathryn Schumacher as Teacher of the Year. Principal Damon Adams accepted the award on her behalf. Pictured, from left, are VFW Post leadership and auxiliary members Judy Legault, Kathleen Carter, Jeffrey Zak, Principal Adams, Dan Cone, Bev Crippen and Lloyd Crippen.


