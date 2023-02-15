Rain develops early Thursday, colder air moves back in

Big weather changes will bring rain, the threat for storms and much colder air back into the area.

Rain will develop early Thursday with steady to moderate rain possible at times. Have the umbrella with you as you head to doctor’s appointments or to the grocery store.

We’ll see a break in the rain after lunch, but that could help fuel the threat for some thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Right now, Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the chance for storms during the evening commute and again closer to midnight.

Colder air will change any leftover rain showers to snow showers Friday morning.

