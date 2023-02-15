Open in App
Rockingham, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Learn something new about Richmond County’s history

By J.A. Bolton Storyteller,

8 days ago
Last month’s program was presented by long time society member Donald McLeod from Moore County. Donald’s program was about the American Revolution War Battle at Piney Bottom. Photo courtesy of J.A. Bolton

ROCKINGHAM — The next meeting of the Richmond County Historical Society society will be held on Monday night Feb. 20th at 7 P.M. The meeting will be held at Rockingham City Hall.

The societies short meeting with Dr. John Stevenson and program to follow will be about the life and time of an American legend Davey Crockett. The program is presented by a local re-enactor by the name of Isaac White. Isaac is well versed on the history of Crockett and present a twenty-to-thirty- minute program about one of his heroes.

Last month’s program was presented by long time society member Donald McLeod from Moore County. Donald’s program was about the American Revolution War Battle at Piney Bottom. The small battle took place at Piney Bottom Creek, a branch of Rockfish Creek in Hoke County. Today the location of the battle is on the Fort Bragg Reservation. The battle started as local Tories attack a group of Patriots commanded by Col. Wade of Anson County which were camped at a ferry crossing along the creek. Seven local Patriots were killed including a young lad whole skull was split open by a Tories’ broadsword. Soon after the battle Col. Wade returned to the same area with more men and murdered or severely punished anyone who had a part in the lad’s death.

Folks, please consider joining our local society and by- all means come Monday night at 7 P.M. and I’m sure you will learn something new about our history.

J.A. Bolton is author of “Just Passing Time,” co-author of “Just Passing Time Together,” “Southern Fried: Down-Home Stories,” and just released his new book “Sit-A Spell” all of which can be purchased on Amazon are bought locally. Contact him at [email protected]

