CBS New York

Deadly U-Haul truck rampage suspect Weng Sor arraigned

By Elijah WestbrookLisa Rozner,

11 days ago

Deadly Brooklyn truck rampage suspect makes first court appearance 01:45

NEW YORK -- The driver accused in the deadly Brooklyn truck rampage was arraigned in court on Wednesday afternoon.

It was the first appearance for the man accused of striking nine people with his U-Haul truck Monday. One of the victims died.

Weng Sor, 62, did not say anything as he was read the charges, including murder and attempted murder. He kept his head down the entire time, and his attorney asked for a psychiatric evaluation and requested he be put in protective custody on suicide watch.

LINK : Read the complaint (.pdf)

During the proceeding, the Brooklyn assistant district attorney said Sor told officers, in part, "That's why I hit them. It's judgment day. I wanted to end by taking out enemies. Shoot me, I will not give in."

That came a day after the NYPD said Sor started the rampage on Monday at around 10:20 a.m. in Sunset Park because he saw an invisible object coming at his truck.

"We believe Mr. Sor was suffering from a mental health crisis," NYPD Chief of Detectives said.

Sor's family has said he has a history of mental illness and had been off medications.

NYPD briefing on U-Haul truck rampage in Brooklyn 15:31

Wednesday's court proceeding came a day after the NYPD detailed the seven crime scenes it says were created by Sor's violent trip with his U-Haul.

The ADA said the defendant fled from police in a high-speed, 30-minute chase. The NYPD said Sor went through Dyker Heights, Bay Ridge and ended in Red Hook. Among the people he allegedly struck were pedestrians, people who were on e-bikes, and a police officer.

The NYPD said Sor has eight prior arrests in his home state of Nevada, including one for stabbing his brother in 2015.

The NYPD said he rented the U-Haul in Florida earlier this month and drove to Bay Ridge, where his ex-wife and son live.

"He returns to that same residence to shower and has an altercation with his son," NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

A week later, the rampage occurred. Ye Yijie, 44, was killed in the incident. Chilling surveillance video showed his bike trapped under the speeding truck.

"He was a very good dad," said neighbor Peter Chuc.

Family and neighbors said Ye was a devoted single father to three teens -- two boys and a girl.

"Sometimes when I go downstairs, like last time, he was cooking for them. The kids were there, playing around," Chuc said.

Multiple others closely avoided similar tragedy.

"I see the car is coming to hit me, and I only have one second or two seconds," said Mohamed Abdelmagid.

Of the eight people hurt, one -- Muhammed Rakchi -- remains in a medically-induced coma.

"When I went to the hospital I saw him in critical condition," said his wife, Nadjet Tchenar.

Sor is due back in court on March 16.

