NBC Staff Allegedly Upset After Finding Out Host Jenna Bush Hager Has A Side Gig That 'Tarnishes' Company’s Credibility

Jenna Bush Hager has been a mainstay within the American news media for well over a decade now. The daughter of former U.S. President George W. Bush has made a name for herself as one of the key personalities at NBC News, and she’s been incredibly successful. However, if a new report is to be believed, there’s a bit of friction between Hagar Bush and her colleagues at the moment. Her co-workers are allegedly upset because they’ve learned that she has a side job that “tarnishes” the company’s credibility.

Over the years, the 41-year-old TV host has held a few professional positions. She was a teacher during her father’s presidency, and she’s also the author of several books. Though most of her time is now devoted to her journalistic endeavors, it would seem that she’s now found another source of income, thanks to the Internet. The former Southern Living editor has reportedly been selling luxury bedding materials under Boll & Branch. According to RadarOnline.com , the website has a section dedicated to the Today host’s personal favorite products.

The news outlet also notes that such a business collaboration is “against the rules” at NBC News. A source claimed that the entertainment conglomerate has strong feelings when it comes to employees having side hustles:

NBC News has strict policies about endorsement deals and this kind of Bush League behavior. They don't want Lester Holt selling life insurance or Savannah Guthrie selling face cream. It tarnishes the entire news division's credibility.

Jenna Bush Hager began working with NBC News in 2009 when she was brought on as a Today contributor and correspondent and spent years doing high-profile interviews and launching segments for the storied morning show. In 2019, she began hosting the fourth hour alongside Hoda Kotb following Kathie Lee Gifford’s departure . When NBC officially hired Bush Hager for the gig, that hour was renamed Today with Hoda & Jenna . Since then, her star has arguably continued to rise.

This alleged “side gig” controversy comes on the heels of significant layoffs at the company, as it was forced to cut 75 jobs. Amid the corporate restructuring, the brand also tapped Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer for a gig . The hiring of Vasquez – who serves as a legal analyst – is apparently causing conflict amongst employees, too. She’s purportedly not fitting in because her co-workers take issue with her being brought in as so many others were let go. Apparently, they also believe that her hiring affects the integrity of the network’s prior reporting on Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case.

Credibility appears to be the throughline here, and it remains to be seen how NBC will proceed when it comes to Jenna Bush Hager’s situation. As of this writing, eps for the company and Bush Hager herself have not provided comment on the matter.

