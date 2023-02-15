'The Last of Us': Adapting A Masterpiece With Cinematographer Eben Bolter

Powered by RedCircle

HBO's The Last of Us has blown us away. Cinematographer Eben Bolter, who shot episodes 3 through 5, joins us to discuss how he lobbied to adapt one of his favorite video games, working with Bella Ramsey on Episode 5's incredible final scene and constructing the incredible episode "Long, Long Time."

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership , which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.