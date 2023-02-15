Open in App
Marble Falls, TX
The Highlander

Marble Falls lifters show depth

By Mark Goodson Sports Writer,

8 days ago
- erlifting team showed its depth with a victory at the Thursday, Feb. 9 Brady meet.

"I'm really please with the results,'' Marble Falls coach Robert Draper said.

“We had several of our older boy lifters sit out to give our younger kids a chance to lift. We still won the meet on the boys side, lifting 5 freshmen. That shows the depth of our team.''

The Mustang girls end - ed up fifth among 19 teams.

"It was a tough meet for the girls,'' Draper saids. We were very close to bringing a plaque home. We had several girls improve their totals so we are excited about what we have done.

