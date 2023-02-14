wfft.com

'Her life was taken by a coward,' says her aunt. These are the stories of the Michigan State University shooting victims By Christina ZdanowiczDavid Williams, CNN, 13 days ago

By Christina ZdanowiczDavid Williams, CNN, 13 days ago

Arielle Anderson had a gentle laugh and was full of ambitions: She was studying to become a doctor one day, her aunt said. "Have you ...