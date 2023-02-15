We Shall Not Be Moved: Fighting for Our Lives. Fighting for Our Stories.

Presented in partnership with The Gathering Spot, this True Talk will focus on the historical and present relationships formed between Black communities and the media in the fight to defend and uplift the narratives of those who make the greatest sacrifice for progress. When there are coordinated efforts to denigrate or demean victims, how have Black families and community leaders fought back with a counter narrative, ensuring that the lives of the slain would be honored? This conversation will delve into this timely and necessary topic in an honest and artful way.

Panelists include Atlanta leaders, such as Gerald Griggs of the NAACP, Mary Hooks of the Atlanta BLM, and Donnell Suggs Editor in Chief of The Atlanta Voice. This special event will feature a number of special performances, including the cast of Good Bad People !

When: February 22nd, 2023

7:00PM – 8:30PM

Where: The Gathering Spot

384 Northyards Blvd NW

Atlanta, GA 30313



RSVP is required.

To Register please visit We Shall Not Be Moved | True Talks by True Colors Theatre Company

