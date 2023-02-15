Nelsonville City Council still looking to fill two seats

NELSONVILLE — City Council is still looking to fill its two empty seats.

Council decided to extend the application deadline indefinitely during its meeting Monday.

According to previous Messenger reports, applicants for the council seats must be a qualified elector (person qualified to register to vote) and must have lived in the city at least one year prior to their election. They may not hold an “incompatible office,” meaning they can’t hold two public positions in which one is subordinate to the other. Throughout their term, they must continue to be a resident and qualified elector of the city.

The city hopes to fill the positions as soon as possible.

To apply, letters of interest must be emailed to Council President Tony Dunfee at tdunfee@cityofnelsonville.com or the council clerk at councilclerk@cityofnelsonville.com as soon as possible.

In other matters, Code Enforcement officer Jordan Castle noted that about 5% of the city's landlords have paid their rental registration fees.

"We are now way past the deadline, so anybody who has not submitted their payment will have a $100 late fee," she said.

The city is updating its permits on the website with the help of an intern from Hocking-Athens-Perry Community Action.

"A lot of them say there is no permit fee, when there really is," Castle said. "... by the next meeting, we should have a list of permits that say there's a fee, but it's not listed in the code. We have been charging a fee."

Also during the meeting, a resident whose property was to be annexed by the city in 1967 wants the City of Nelsonville to fix it corporation limits, as he has been told he can't get city police or fire protection and he is being charged township rates for city water and sewer service.

John Hurd, of Lake Hope Drive, noted that everything near his house is within the city limits, except for property owned by himself and his sister. He said he visited several government officials, including Athens County Auditor Jill Davidson, and no one can tell him why he's in the township.

"It's the city's responsibility to find out why. This thing was supposed to be incorporated through here," he said. "... I'm the closest person to the water plant, and ain't no one closer than me. I'm being charged a rate and a half"

Hurd said his rate was changed to the township rate, which is one and a half times the city rate, in July. His sister, who lives next door, is getting charged the normal, city rate.

When Mark Hall was city manager, he made Hurd get a city building permit for constructing a garage on his property, Hurd said. Hall resigned as city manager in 2016.

"I had to get a permit to build a house," he said. "Now they say 'You're in the township. We can't give you no fire protection. We can't give you no police protection.' ... The whole city's screwing around with me and my sister.'"

Law Director Bob Toy said the city would look into the matter and fix it. He said it usually takes four to five months to get the boundaries adjusted.

Also during the meeting, City Manager Tracy Galway have her first report to council.

They are currently updating the city's website to correct names and hours of operation.

Work on the water treatment plant has been delayed due to needing a switch that is currently on back order.

"That estimated date is now looking to be early July to have that project completed," Galway said.

The city only received one bid on pool repairs, Galway said. It was higher than budgeted, so the city is looking at funding options.

The city is also looking to hire a pool manager and lifeguards for the upcoming season.

During the council comment portion of the meeting, council members thanked Galway for stepping into the interim city manager position.

Also during the meeting, council was advised that the Nelsonville Dog Park Board is in need of new members. The board will advertise the open positions in the near future.

In other matters, the city received notification of a liquor permit application for Ohio Division of Liquor permit on Chestnut Street. The building is a residential property, so council planned to discuss it in a committee meeting Wednesday.

Nelsonville City Council will next meet on Feb. 27 at council chambers in city hall.