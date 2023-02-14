Louisiana DOTD breaks ground on road projects in St. Martin Parish

On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced it had broken ground on two road projects in St. Martin Parish.

The projects, on La. 353 and La. 31, will cost nearly $16.5 million and are expected to be complete by the early fall of this year, Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson said.

“Projects such as La. 353 and La. 31 are a great reflection of fulfilled commitments and an indication of the types of infrastructure projects that can be produced through collaborative partnership and funding. With the prioritization of funds and working with Rep. Bryant and Sen. Mills, we are able to make significant investments in preserving our state’s infrastructure,” he said.

The La. 353 project will reconstruct two lanes of roadway from La. 94 to the Cypress Island Highway, officials said. The 6.56 miles of road will cost $11.2 million. For the La. 31 project, crews will overlay a three-mile section of La. 31 from south of La. 92 to north of La. 96. That project is expected to cost more than $5.2 million.

“Today was a win for St. Martinville, St. Martin Parish, and the Acadiana region. As a champion for improving our infrastructure, I’m thankful and excited to see the improvements and economic growth that La. 353 and La. 31 will bring to this area,” said Representative Marcus Bryant.

The road projects coincide with other infrastructure developments, officials said.

“The impacts of these projects won’t just be felt in our road system. We’re extending the path of progress for St. Martin Parish as we also make infrastructure improvements in our broadband and water systems. The path for St. Martin Parish is always forward, and it’s projects like these that will keep us moving forward,” said St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars.

