Legislation recently introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives would mandate the installation of secondary cockpit barriers in commercial passenger aircrafts.

The Saracini Enhanced Aviation Safety Act would require airlines to install wire-mesh gates on all aircrafts between the passenger cabin and cockpit door. The gates block access to the flight deck while the aircraft is in the air. The goal is to protect the crew from potential terrorist attacks.

The legislation is named after Captain Victor J. Saracini, who died when his plane was hijacked and flown into the South Tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. His widow, Ellen, is a national advocate for aviation safety.

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) introduced the bill with Reps. André Carson (D-IN), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Tom Kean Jr. (R-NJ), Stephen F. Lynch (D-MA), and Chris Smith (R-NJ).

“Securing the safety of our nation’s aviation is critical to keeping our nation safe. Following the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, Congress has made great progress on aircraft safety, and this bipartisan legislation is essential to ensure passenger safety in the air, and that passengers and pilots are protected against terrorist hijackers,” Fitzpatrick said.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) plans to introduce a companion bill in the Senate.

The post Legislation mandates installation of secondary cockpit barriers appeared first on Transportation Today .