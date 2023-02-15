Photo by Matt Williams Forward sonar has been especially useful in crappie fishing arenas. It allows anglers to move with the school and hound the fish until they bite.

Photo by Matt Williams Forward sonar has been especially useful in crappie fishing arenas. It allows anglers to move with the school and hound the fish until they bite. Contributed photo YUM's FF Sonar Minnow is one of several bass fishing baits to come available following the FFS craze.

Contributed photo YUM's FF Sonar Minnow is one of several bass fishing baits to come available following the FFS craze. Dalton Smith (left) and Caden Cowan with their two Legacy Lunkers weighed just minutes apart on February 2 at Lake O.H. Ivie. Both anglers used forward- facing sonar to locate and catch their fish. It's Smith's third FFS 14 pounder since December 30. Contributed photo/TPWD

Dalton Smith (left) and Caden Cowan with their two Legacy Lunkers weighed just minutes apart on February 2 at Lake O.H. Ivie. Both anglers used forward- facing sonar to locate and catch their fish. It's Smith's third FFS 14 pounder since December 30. Contributed photo/TPWD Contributed photo/ Josh Jones Forward-facing sonar expert Josh Jones recently posted this image on his Facebook page along with the caption: “This is what a potential 18+ Texas state record bass looks like compared to a school of 8-10 pounders. I had this fish hooked and it got me in a tree.”

Like it or not, forward-facing sonar is here to stay

ing sonar. Like it or not, the technology is here to stay — at least until something better comes along. It has given fish - ermen eyes beneath the water like none they have ever had before.

It would be reaching to say modern anglers would be lost without their Garmin Panoptix LiveScope, Lowrance ActiveTarget Live and Humminbird MEGA Live Imaging units, but many might feel handicapped if their toys were taken away.

They may not catch near as many fish, either. At least not in the places, with the ease and in the manner that forward-fac- ing sonar has made pos - sible. It has truly changed the face of fishing, partic - ularly in bass and crappie arenas.

For those who may

not know, FFS is way different from traditional sonar 2D, SideScan and DownScan. It operates using a special transduc - er, usually mounted to the trolling motor shaft. The transducer records real-time imagery of what is going on in the water column around the boat.

The data transmits to the electronics screen for dis- play in super crisp detail. The technology doesn't come cheap, but plenty of anglers have taken the financial leap.

One of the many ben - efits FFS junkies always chatter about is it helps them to see cover and fish - suspended or on bottom - from a consid - erable distance. Another is it helps them make pre - cise bait presentations to fish and, more important - ly, see how they react as a bait moves through the water column.

Gone are the days of blind casting to poten tial sweet spots to see if anyone is at home. FFS usually leaves little question as to whether or not fish are present. If the fish move, anglers can quick - ly adjust and hound them with different baits until they bite.

Or at least they can try.

The general belief early on was technolo- gy opened the door for targeting previously un charted waters occupied by suspended fish that

were pretty much unmo- lested. That's hardly the case anymore.

FFS is all the rage these days. Likewise, finding those really dumb fish away from the bank isn’t near as easy as it once was, especially on heavily pressured water. Many of the fish have got - ten smart to it.

Anglers have gotten pretty crafty, too. Some are so skilled with the technology they can a determine the mood of a fish by how it reacts to the lure, and identify the size of the fish before a cast is made. The bigger the blob on the screen, the bigger the fish.

Blessing or Nemesis

Some critics of the technology have com -

pared using FFS to hunt - ing deer behind high fence with a spot light.

I don't know about all of that. Though it does provide a wealth of ad- vantages that previously did not exist, FFS is not bolt-on success. Far from it.

Think of it like video game fishing. It takes time and a wealth of patience to become proficient with it, and there are a long list of variables that are for - ever changing to contend with.

Some guys catch on quickly. Others get frustrated and never do. It's been a blessing for some anglers. A curse for others.

Can you still catch

fish without it? Most certainly.

Like everything else in the boat, forward sonar is a tool. And more and more anglers are making the decision that it is a tool they had rather not be without.

Deadly on Crappie Armies of crappie fishermen swear by it.

Crappie are the third most sought after fresh - water fish in Texas behind bass and catfish. They live most of their lives suspended in the water column over deep water. The fish are prone to gath - er in large schools, often in relation to brush piles, bridges, standing timber or around docks.

Crappie anglers have historically dunked baits around potential sweet spots with a hope and a prayer, and caught plenty of fish doing it.

Forward sonar elim- inates a lot of the guess - work. It helps anglers pinpoint schools of fish others may not have messed with while pro- viding intel about the size of the group. Better yet, it allows for following fish if they move left, right or tuck tail and run. Most will agree it helps fill limits more consistently, and in shorter order than before.

A Big Bass Frenzy

The technology has been a huge hit with the bass guys, too. Lure com - panies are feeding off the frenzy by tempting an - glers with new baits that wear signature names. Bill Lewis recently introduced a new jerk bait called the Scope-Stik; YUM, the FF Sonar Minnow; and Hed -

don, the Sonar Blade Bait. The growing popular - ity in bass fishing circles is built largely around the success anglers have had scoping up big catches in tournaments. In 2022, Texas bass pro Kyle Hall of Granbury used it to sack up $425,000 over a 10-month period compet -

ing in Major League Fish -

ing events.

Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches. He can be reached by e-mail, mattwillwrite4u@ yahoo.com.