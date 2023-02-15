Davis Dreisbach pushes the ball on a fast break Friday in win over Burnet. Mark Goodson/The Highlander

Mustangs dominate Burnet to sweep rival Mark Goodson Sports Writer Wed, 02/15/2023

Marble Falls boys basketball team has come together at the right time. With their "small-ball'' guard lineup the Mus - tangs are on the verge winning the District 244A championship.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, the program will play its 32nd game of the season on the road at Jarrell with a chance to secure the outright district title. The Mustangs secured at least a tie for the title with a dominating 51-31 victory over the Burnet Bulldogs Friday at a packed Max Copeland Gymnasium.

The starting five of Tidus Willie, Kody Smith, Garen Jones, Da - vis Dreisbach and Jaime Castillo are all five under - classmen and are guards. They are excellent ball - handlers and tough on the

boards at both ends.

They pack plenty of offense with the fire - power coming from Wil - lie and Smith most nights.

The team's best re - bounders are Dreisbach, Jones and senior Josh Miller. All three play a slashing style and hit the boards heavy. Castillo is also aggressive in the paint.

The team has been able to dictate the pace in their recent hot stretch of play.

In the win over Burnet they had the house rocking.

“I loved our crowd. I’m thankful for our fans,’’ Crain said “And the Burnet crowd, too. They travel well. This was a playoff game (atmosphere) that helped us both.”

Willie scored 24 points to lead the scoring with 19 points coming in the first half against the Bulldogs. Jones stepped in with 15 points to match Smith’s output.

The Mustangs led 2815 at halftime. Castillo had five points and Dreisbach added two points.

Burnet’s only had only one double-figure scorer.

The team secured its’ sixth win in district (second over Burnet) to set up Tuesday’s trip to face a team they beat on a halfcourt shot at the buzzer earlier this season.

The recent success has helped bury the frustration of recent 0-30 season last year for the Mustangs.

“It’s been a long four years,” said Mustangs head coach Travis Crain, the leader of the Mustangs for four years. “This community has waited 12 years. This is for our community, for our program and all the kids who put that jersey on. This is for anybody who was part of our program in the 12 years we didn’t get in. They are as much apart of this. And it’s for our town.”

Marble Falls’ previous boys basketball district title was the 2004-05 season.

The late-season jam at the top comes down to two games.

Burnet is at Lampasas Tuesday while Marble Falls travels to Jarrell.

“If Lampasas wins, we’ll share district with them,” Crain said. “If Jarrell beats us, we’ll share district with them. We at least get a piece of it.’’

“If we’re going to play small ball, we have to be able to rebound,” the coach said. "We have five core values. One is relentlessness. When you see those types of plays, that’s being relentless. They bought into those core values.”

The Mustangs are 1417 overall and 6-3 in district. Burnet falls to 15-16 and 5-4. Lampasas is 1616 and 5-4.