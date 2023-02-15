Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography Brody Philipp, who attends Colt Elementary School, was ready for his pre-screening Feb. 11 at the Crisis Network facility in Marble Falls. UT student and volunteer Kamile Kukleryte assessed his oral health issue.

Dental pre-screening a success in Marble Falls Special To The Highlander Wed, 02/15/2023 - 09:56

Dozens of potential patients received a free dental pre-screening on Feb. 11 at the Highland Lakes Crisis Network of- fice in Marble Falls.

The work, by volunteers, was a pre-cursor to a free mobile dental clinic this month.

Texas Mission of Mercy (TMOM) is a program that delivers pain-relieving dental care at no cost to underserved Texans. The effort is coming to Marble Falls on February 24-25.

The services will include basic, pain-relieving, and preventive procedures such as dental fillings and extractions.

More than 25 volunteer dentists and 250 volunteers from the dental profession, businesses, and community groups will provide charitable care to the community of Marble Falls and the surrounding areas.

According to the American Dental Association, many adults do not have access or qualify for programs that provide needed dental care, which leads to more seri- ous health problems due to the untreated dental issues.

Texas Mission of Mercy, Inc. (TMOM) is working to address this need. With our Texas Mission of Mercy (TMOM) Event, a mobile dental clinic that hosts 4 events across Texas each year, we are working to provide appropriate dental care. TMOM’s mission is to improve access to dental care to the underserved of Texas.

Along with those prescreened this month, TMOM will be taking walk up pa- tients on a first come, first serve basis. Patients are encouraged to show up early in the morning on Friday, February 24 at Marble Falls High School (2101 Mustang Dr, Marble Falls, TX 78654). TMOM anticipates many people will show up for this free dental service so be prepared to arrive as early as 5:30 a.m. and expect a long day.

For information or to volunteer, please visit www.tmominc. com. If you would like to donate to this event, please contact Lee Ann Johnson at LJohnson@tda.org.