Burnet, TX
The Highlander

Land tax time unfolds

By Special To The Highlander,

8 days ago
Property tax deadlines have passed, however a certain category of landowners have another chance to set up a pay schedule if they missed the Jan. 31 date.

The Burnet Central Appraisal District instructs residents to start the process before the fi nal days to avoid potential problems and lines at the counter.

Property owners with the disabled person or over 65 homestead exemption must make their first of four payments on the 2022 taxes by the January date to avoid penalty, but if they miss that deadline they can set up the payments through Feb. 28.

Forms are available in Burnet at 223 S. Pierce or in Marble Falls at 110 Ave H, Suite 106. Also, print forms from the website: www.bur- net-cad.org and find steps for electronic filing.

File a form at ei- ther office or mail to Burnet Central Appraisal District at P.O. Box 908, Burnet, Texas 78611, or fax to 512-756-7873.

For more information, call 512-7568291 or 830-693-5468.

