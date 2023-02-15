Open in App
Marble Falls, TX
See more from this location?
The Highlander

BCRW accepting scholarship applications

By Special To The Highlander,

8 days ago
BCRW accepting scholarship applications Special To The Highlander Wed, 02/15/2023 - 09:56 Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=309sAh_0koQYyET00 Burnet County Republican Women Scholarship Committee is comprised of Pat Bentley, Brenda Eubank and Judy Salvaggio. Contributed photo
Body

Each year, Burnet County Republican Women offers a $1,000 scholarship to a senior graduating from each of the Burnet County High Schools (Burnet, Faith Academy and Marble Falls).

The applicant must be

a U. S. citizen, complete the school’s scholarship application, and submit an essay answering a question concerning the Republican Party.

An auction is held in conjunction with the event as a fundraiser for scholarships to be given the following two years.

Donations are always welcome to supplement the funds raised. To donate, mail a check made payable to BCRW to the club treasurer, Dottie Stueckroth, P.O. Box 1055, Marble Falls, Tx. 78654.

Applications are due March 10, 2023, to the school counselors at Burnet High School and Faith Academy.

Marble Falls students will turn their application into the Marble Falls Education Foundation. For more information contact Brenda Eubank, Scholarship Chair, at bkeubank@aol.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Marble Falls, TX newsLocal Marble Falls, TX
Highland Lakes Quilt Festival 2023 deemed a success
Marble Falls, TX2 days ago
Black History Month events continue in Marble Falls
Marble Falls, TX2 days ago
Marble Falls election candidate filers released
Marble Falls, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Restoring park’s natural habitat takes help from wildland specialists
Burnet, TX2 days ago
Board mulls $260k healthcare device
Llano, TX6 days ago
Channel Oaks II water woes persist
Marble Falls, TX2 days ago
Speaker to talk warfare
Horseshoe Bay, TX2 days ago
Burnet County clears way for Thomas Ranch 545-acre of 2,200 acre development
Austin, TX6 days ago
Black history month event welcomes public
Marble Falls, TX6 days ago
Mustangs face China Spring in playoffs
Spring, TX2 days ago
Lady Mustangs find shooting touch in 77-15 blowout
Marble Falls, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy