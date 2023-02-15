Burnet County Republican Women Scholarship Committee is comprised of Pat Bentley, Brenda Eubank and Judy Salvaggio. Contributed photo

BCRW accepting scholarship applications Special To The Highlander Wed, 02/15/2023 - 09:56 ImageBody

Each year, Burnet County Republican Women offers a $1,000 scholarship to a senior graduating from each of the Burnet County High Schools (Burnet, Faith Academy and Marble Falls).

The applicant must be

a U. S. citizen, complete the school’s scholarship application, and submit an essay answering a question concerning the Republican Party.

An auction is held in conjunction with the event as a fundraiser for scholarships to be given the following two years.

Donations are always welcome to supplement the funds raised. To donate, mail a check made payable to BCRW to the club treasurer, Dottie Stueckroth, P.O. Box 1055, Marble Falls, Tx. 78654.

Applications are due March 10, 2023, to the school counselors at Burnet High School and Faith Academy.

Marble Falls students will turn their application into the Marble Falls Education Foundation. For more information contact Brenda Eubank, Scholarship Chair, at bkeubank@aol.com.