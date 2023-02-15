Change location
See more from this location?
Plymouth, NY
YAHOO!
New York State Police arrest former Plymouth Highway superintendent on 14 fraud, larceny counts
By Neal Simon, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin,8 days ago
By Neal Simon, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin,8 days ago
A former top highway official in the Chenango County Town of Plymouth faces more than a dozen fraud and larceny counts for allegedly stealing town...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0