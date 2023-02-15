Open in App
South Carolina State
See more from this location?
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

How the politics of race will play a key role in Nikki Haley's 2024 campaign

By Danielle Kurtzleben,

8 days ago
One clear theme of Nikki Haley's presidential announcement is unity. Over and over, her Tuesday announcement video references bringing people together. One example she uses...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
McDonald's Under Pressure Over Trump's Publicity Stunt in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH4 hours ago
Donald Trump Buys Himself & Ohio First Responders McDonald's As News Breaks Of Ivanka & Jared Kushner Subpoenas
East Palestine, OH18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy