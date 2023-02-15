Islam Makhachev on Alexander Volkanovski staying UFC's pound-for-pound No. 1: 'I never expected justice'

Islam Makhachev believes he’s been snubbed out of the top spot in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

Lightweight champion Makhachev (24-1 MMA, 13-1 UFC) held the No. 2 spot heading into his title defense against featherweight champ and No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA, 12-1 UFC) this past Saturday at UFC 284. Despite beating Volkanovski, he remains No. 2 in this week’s rankings update.

Makhachev’s main goal going into the fight was to become the best pound-for-pound fighter, so when the UFC’s rankings remained the same, he thought it was unfair.

“I never expected justice and still don’t,” Makhachev said in a clip he shared to his Instagram stories, via Igor Kakdela. “Because we have always seen the attitude towards us in the example of our other fighters, (Magomed) Ankalaev, Petr Yan. The main thing is I flew 13,000 kilometers, defeated their champion there. Referee raised my hand up. With my head up, confident, with a belt, I came home.”

Volkanovski received high praise for testing Makhachev both on the feet and on the ground, but he wound up losing a unanimous decision. Volkanovski thought he won the fight and wants to run things back.

In the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie pound-for-pound rankings, which account for fighters across the entire sport, Volkanovski remained No.1, while Makhachev climbed four spots from No. 9 to No. 5.

