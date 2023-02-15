The Message Behind the Matching Tattoo Jennifer Lopez Got With Ben Affleck Speaks Volumes About Their Relationship

Ever since they reconciled in April 2021 , Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have not been shy about their love for one another. Most recently, marking their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple , the two announced they took another major step together: they got matching tattoos !

Lopez revealed the news on Instagram on Feb 14 with a series of images. In the first photo, Lopez is wearing a white crop top that perfectly shows off her new ribcage tattoo . Lopez’s tattoo appears to be of an infinity sign with the names “Jennifer” and “Ben” written in cursive and an arrow going right through it.

In the third picture, we can see Affleck’s tattoo which appears to be on his bicep of two arrows crossing one another with the letters “J” and “B” written above and below them. “Commitment ♾️,” Lopez wrote in the caption. “Happy Valentine’s Day my love 🤍.”

She continued, “CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #THISISMENOW.” Looks like commitment is their relationship motto! These two are here to stay.

In the other pictures in the gallery, Lopez posted a few candid shots of the two including a sultry selfie of them on a boat, a picture of Affleck cuddling her, a shot of them hugging and a black and white picture of what appears to be their wedding day. (Check out the gallery HERE! )

And, in the last two pictures, Lopez made the fans nostalgic with two pictures of the two packing on some major PDA at the 2003 Academy Awards. What a throwback!

