Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reveals Pokemon-inspired play from Super Bowl LVII

The list of unique plays and formations in the Kansas City Chiefs playbook is endless. Super Bowl LVII wasn’t treated any differently as a formation created with respect to offensive lineman Andrew Wylie’s love for Pokemon was given an official name.

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes appeared on the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ show after spending most of Monday at Disneyland. On the show, he discussed multiple topics, including the planned play meant for Wylie in the red zone. The “Ring Around The Rosy” beginning of the formation had everyone’s attention as Mahomes explained its origin.

“We worked on that play for so long,” said Mahomes. “We try to disguise it with all that different stuff happening before the snap. And then I saw #22 (Marcus Epps) point directly at the guy I was going to throw it to; I was like, I don’t know if I like my lineman matched up with a DB. The worst.”

Kimmel and the studio audience erupted with laughter as Mahomes went on to break down the thought process behind the play’s unique name.

“So Wylie, who was the guy we were trying to get the ball to, is a big Pokemon collector,” said Mahomes. “And so it was called ‘Pikachu Formation, Gotta Catch ‘Em All.’”

Mahomes, along with the coaching of Andy Reid and Eric Bienemy, are always coming up with creative plays. This surely won’t be the last fun play nickname to come out of practice.