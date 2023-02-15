Open in App
WGNO

TSA: Too many travelers leaving pets in carry-ons to be X-rayed

By Jocelina JoinerAlexandra Weaver,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zqopl_0koP1I1i00

( WBOY ) — The Transportation Security Administration says too many passengers are putting their pets in their carry-on bags and sending them through the X-ray machines at airport security checkpoints.

Though pet travel restrictions vary by airport and airline, one thing is universal: Pets should never be screened through an X-ray unit, the TSA says.

On Tuesday, the TSA shared photos from recent incidents in which pets were found inside bags that were being X-rayed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZyv8_0koP1I1i00
A cat (left) and dog were found inside carry-on luggage going through the X-ray machines. (Credit: TSA)

“Pets are often treated like family members and as such, sometimes travel with their humans,” said Robert Duffy, TSA Federal Security Director for LaGuardia Airport. “That’s why it’s valuable to become familiar with the security procedures for pets and how to go through the checkpoint security screening process quickly and easily.”

Young dolphin skull found in luggage at Detroit airport by customs agents

The TSA said air travelers are allowed to bring small pets aboard planes, and they can be screened at security checkpoints along with their owners, but there is a right way to do it.

The TSA shared steps on how to correctly screen a pet:

  • Bring the animal to the checkpoint in a hand-held travel carrier.
  • Remove the pet from the carrier just before the screening process starts.
  • Put the empty travel carrier on the conveyor belt to be X-rayed.
  • Never send a pet through the X-ray tunnel.
  • If possible, carry the pet through the walk-through metal detector during screening. However, a leashed pet can walk through with its owner. When in doubt, seek guidance from a TSA officer.
  • After going through security, return the pet to its travel carrier away from the security checkpoint.
TSA reveals ‘Top 10 Catches’ at airports in 2022

Aside from screening, pets should always be kept in their carriers, the TSA says, unless they are certified service animals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18tZX6_0koP1I1i00
The correct way to bring pets through airport security. (Credit: TSA)

The TSA said other ways you can ease your pet through the security process include getting your pet used to the travel carrier ahead of time, watching out for “working” canines to avoid any interference in their work, and knowing where to find pet relief areas.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Semi trailer breaks open, dumps 40K pounds of mail on interstate
Crown Point, IN3 days ago
New video shows Alvin Kamara talking about Las Vegas nightclub beating
Las Vegas, NV19 hours ago
Throw me something, Mister: Krewe of Bacchus rolls
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
Mardi Gras theft ring busted, several arrests and phone recoveries made
Tickfaw, LA1 day ago
Three St. Tammany K-9s to march through Mandeville in upcoming parades
Mandeville, LA1 day ago
“Big Easy Rick” brings the Hugga Bugga Choo Choo to the Crescent City
New Orleans, LA9 hours ago
After trying 88 kinds of King Cake, this New Orleans author lets the story write itself
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
Remains of Auburn University student missing 47 years ID’d after his car was found
Auburn, AL2 days ago
New Orleans area kicks off Lent with drive-thru ashes. Here’s where to get yours.
Metairie, LA1 day ago
Prosecutors drop weapons charge against LSU wide receiver
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Charges against Alec Baldwin downgraded in ‘Rust’ shooting case
Santa Fe, NM3 days ago
Mardi Gras 80s!
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
Crime continued during Mardi Gras despite decline in 2023 trends
Houma, LA7 hours ago
Louisiana clinches double bye in SBC tournament with home win
Lafayette, LA3 hours ago
Falcons Fly: Ben Franklin claims Lundi Gras playoff win over MCA
Ben Franklin, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy