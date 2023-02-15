Open in App
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Woman for Assault and Burglary

By Staff Writer,

10 days ago

The Delaware State Police have arrested 31-year-old Brienna Wildy of Lewes, Delaware for felony assault and other charges after an incident that occurred in Rehoboth Beach yesterday morning.

On February 14, 2023, at approximately 11:00 a.m., troopers responded to a residence on the 37000 block of Burton Avenue regarding a trespassing complaint. Troopers spoke with the 63-year-old homeowner, who advised that his acquaintance Brienna Wildy had entered his shed without his permission, despite her not being welcome on his property. Troopers learned that Wildy also confronted a disabled 57-year-old woman at the shed. Wildy attacked the woman with a wooden board, causing swelling on her arm. Wildy continued arguing with the homeowner after the assault until troopers arrived at the scene.

Troopers located Wildy on foot a short distance away, and she was detained without incident. Wildy was taken to Troop 7 and charged with the following crimes:

  • Burglary Second Degree (Felony)
  • Assault Second Degree (Felony)
  • Aggravated Menacing

Wildy was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was released on $5,000 unsecured bond.

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 021523  1048

-End-

The post Troopers Arrest Woman for Assault and Burglary appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

