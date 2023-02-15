Tuba player spreads the love on Valentine’s Day with tuba grams

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – You’ve heard of a singing telegram but how about a tuba gram?
Clayton Aronowitz spread the love this Valentine’s Day in a big way. Flowers that might send the wrong message on Valentine’s Day
Aronowitz spent the day surprising people at work by playing them a song with his tuba. He said this is his first year doing this and loved seeing everyone’s reaction.
“I’m very surprised, slightly embarrassed, but very happy,” one woman said. “I was expecting flowers I wasn’t expecting a tuba.”
“Well you got a tuba gram and flowers,” Aronowitz said. Valentine’s Day Meals: Heart-shaped meatloaf
If you want to hear Clayton's tuba skills beyond Valentine's Day, you can check out his band The Big Dam Horns on Facebook.
