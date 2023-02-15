Open in App
Little Rock, AR
See more from this location?
KARK 4 News

Tuba player spreads the love on Valentine’s Day with tuba grams

By Miriam Battles,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vWWMH_0koO5bjk00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – You’ve heard of a singing telegram but how about a tuba gram?

Clayton Aronowitz spread the love this Valentine’s Day in a big way.

Flowers that might send the wrong message on Valentine’s Day

Aronowitz spent the day surprising people at work by playing them a song with his tuba. He said this is his first year doing this and loved seeing everyone’s reaction.

“I’m very surprised, slightly embarrassed, but very happy,” one woman said. “I was expecting flowers I wasn’t expecting a tuba.”

“Well you got a tuba gram and flowers,” Aronowitz said.

Valentine’s Day Meals: Heart-shaped meatloaf

If you want to hear Clayton’s tuba skills beyond Valentine’s Day, you can check out his band The Big Dam Horns on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Little Rock, AR newsLocal Little Rock, AR
Arkansas Black Hall of Fame brings one-woman show to Little Rock
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Dempsey Bakery serves up King Cakes for Fat Tuesday
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Mabelvale Middle School students get magic makeovers
Little Rock, AR4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Main Event opens in Little Rock
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
STEP Ministries receives Difference Makers Award
North Little Rock, AR38 minutes ago
Hit Broadway musical ‘The Producers’ coming to Argenta Community Theater
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Mother of Bryant Jr. High cheerleader wants stricter punishment after daughter’s photo was sent to stranger
Bryant, AR23 hours ago
UA Little Rock dedicates new Bernhard Student Club Headquarters
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Methodist Family Health looks to help Arkansas kids with Get Up & Give Lenten effort
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Couple invests $2 Million into Little Rock’s Kimball community
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Is winter over?
Little Rock, AR4 hours ago
Arkansas teen bull rider’s world of rodeo collides with devastating injury, recovery through faith
Cabot, AR1 day ago
Bats cause North Little Rock High School to go remote Wednesday
North Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Leaf Out Much Earlier Than Normal
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Little Rock apartment complex Big Country Chateau civil suit wraps up in court
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Pine Bluff residents react to third homicide of the year
Pine Bluff, AR4 hours ago
Jacksonville police: Person shot in parking lot behind Wendy’s
Jacksonville, AR2 days ago
City of Maumelle honors fallen corrections officer
Maumelle, AR3 days ago
Working 4 You: Little Rock 18-year-old charged in four different killings, expert questions what would lead teen to violence
Little Rock, AR23 hours ago
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Strong winds roll through Little Rock at the same time plane crashed
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Neighbors react after Wednesday Little Rock plane crash
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Advocacy groups rally on steps of Arkansas state capitol to demand equality
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
911 calls about Little Rock plane crash went unanswered
Little Rock, AR4 hours ago
North Little Rock police make arrest in deadly Parker Street shooting
North Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Pine Bluff police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting before car crash
Pine Bluff, AR14 hours ago
Police seek armed and dangerous suspect in Jacksonville shooting
Jacksonville, AR2 days ago
LRFD crews responding to grass fire off I-430 near Shackleford Road
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Immigrants from 22 countries become U.S. citizens in Little Rock
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Pulaski County deputies investigating suspicious death in College Station
College Station, TX1 day ago
Four charged after U.S Attorney’s office mail theft sting operation
North Little Rock, AR1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy