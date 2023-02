BoardingArea

EL AL Launching Fort Lauderdale Flights By LadyOlives Guest February 15, 2023, 11:18 am, 8 days ago

With American ending its route between Miami and Tel Aviv, EL AL is using the opportunity to expand in South Florida, as noted by DansDeals. ...