ringsidenews.com

Dax Harwood Admits FTR Doesn’t Get Along With The Gunns Backstage In AEW By Subhojeet Mukherjee, 8 days ago

By Subhojeet Mukherjee, 8 days ago

During the February 8th episode of Dynamite, Austin and Colten Gunn secured a victory against The Acclaimed, resulting in a title change. However, the arena ...