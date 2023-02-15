Booker Pickett Jr's Top Schools, Jason Robinson Jr. Decommits, and More Prospects in the News

Julio Gonzales Jr. updates with the latest in the recruiting world, including names like Booker Pickett Jr, Jason Robinson, and more.

Prospects in the News

–Blake Frazier, OT, Austin, Texas (Vandegrift HS), #240 nationally, #16 offensive tackle, and #40 in TX

Four-star Austin (TX.) offensive tackle Blake Frazier is rated the No. 16 offensive tackle in the class and is the No. 40 player in Texas. He has over 25 offers and had a busy month of January as he visited the Florida Gators, Penn State Nittany Lions, and his hometown Texas Longhorns. However, the Michigan Wolverines are the team to beat, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, as it gives them a whopping 94% chance of landing him. His father, Steve, was an offensive lineman for the Wolverines and was a member of the 1997 national championship team. Therefore, Michigan is a big favorite and is the team to beat here.

–Jaydan Hardy, S, Lewisville, Texas (Lewisville HS), #145 nationally, #9 safety, and #23 in TX

Four-star Lewisville (TX.) safety Jaydan Hardy has over 20 offers but knows he wants to play in the best conference in college football, the SEC. He is rated the No. 9 safety in the class and is the No. 23 player in Texas. Regarding the SEC, he said, " It is just the best situation for me. I think playing in the SEC will make me the best I can be. My dad played in the SEC, I love the conference, and I am pretty set on playing for an SEC school one day. " Hardy plans to begin taking visits in March and hopes to visit the Oklahoma Sooners, LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, and the Miami Hurricanes as well. The Aggies are the favorites right now, as the On3 RPM gives them a 28% chance of landing him, followed by the Hurricanes at 24%. I like the Aggies here too.

–Booker Pickett Jr., EDGE, Tampa, Florida (Wharton HS), #52 nationally, #6 edge, and #11 in FL

Booker Pickett Jr . has over 30 offers but announced his top nine schools on Tuesday. The Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Bulldogs, Louisville Cardinals, Miami Hurricanes, Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee Volunteers, and USC Trojans are those schools. He is rated the No. 6 edge in the class and is the No. 11 player in Florida. However, the Hurricanes are the current favorites to land him, as the On3 RPM gives them a 50% chance of doing so. The Buckeyes are following with a 30% chance, and they could overtake the lead for him. He has a great relationship with the running backs coach Tony Alford and his uncle Ryan Pickett was a defensive tackle for the Buckeyes from 1998-2000. He said he wanted to go back to Columbus in April. Keep an eye on the Buckeyes.

–Jason Robinson Jr., WR, Long Beach, California (Long Beach Poly), #249 nationally, #33 wide receiver, and #23 in CA

Four-star Long Beach (CA.) wide receiver Jason Robinson Jr. decommitted from the USC Trojans on Tuesday afternoon. He had been committed to the Trojans since September 2021 before he backed off his pledge. He is rated the No. 33 wide receiver in the class and is the No. 23 player in California. Robinson visited the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Utah Utes during the season and was reoffered by the Colorado Buffaloes last month. I would keep an eye on these three teams right now.

–Loghan Thomas, EDGE, Katy, Texas (Paetow HS), #338 nationally, #23 edge, and #52 in TX

Four-star Katy (TX.) edge Loghan Thomas is rated the No. 23 edge in the class and the No. 52 edge in Texas. He was at the All-American Bowl Combine in January and has picked up multiple offers since his impressive performance. He will begin taking visits in March, and the Oklahoma Sooners, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas Tech Red Raiders will be among his first visits. Thomas will be in Lubbock for the Red Raiders Junior Day on March 5th, then in South Bend on March 23 for a visit with the Fighting Irish. Finally, he will be in Norman for the Sooner's spring game on April 22. The Sooners are the big favorites to land him currently, as the On3 RPM gives them a 55% chance of doing so. The Red Raiders are next at 25%. Oklahoma is the team to beat right now.