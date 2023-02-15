Open in App
KTLA

TSA: Too many travelers leaving pets in carry-ons to be X-rayed

By Jocelina JoinerAlexandra Weaver,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJ3vH_0koNSBd100

( WBOY ) — The Transportation Security Administration says too many passengers are putting their pets in their carry-on bags and sending them through the X-ray machines at airport security checkpoints.

Though pet travel restrictions vary by airport and airline, one thing is universal: Pets should never be screened through an X-ray unit, the TSA says.

On Tuesday, the TSA shared photos from recent incidents in which pets were found inside bags that were being X-rayed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZyv8_0koNSBd100
A cat (left) and dog were found inside carry-on luggage going through the X-ray machines. (Credit: TSA)

“Pets are often treated like family members and as such, sometimes travel with their humans,” said Robert Duffy, TSA Federal Security Director for LaGuardia Airport. “That’s why it’s valuable to become familiar with the security procedures for pets and how to go through the checkpoint security screening process quickly and easily.”

Young dolphin skull found in luggage at Detroit airport by customs agents

The TSA said air travelers are allowed to bring small pets aboard planes, and they can be screened at security checkpoints along with their owners, but there is a right way to do it.

The TSA shared steps on how to correctly screen a pet:

  • Bring the animal to the checkpoint in a hand-held travel carrier.
  • Remove the pet from the carrier just before the screening process starts.
  • Put the empty travel carrier on the conveyor belt to be X-rayed.
  • Never send a pet through the X-ray tunnel.
  • If possible, carry the pet through the walk-through metal detector during screening. However, a leashed pet can walk through with its owner. When in doubt, seek guidance from a TSA officer.
  • After going through security, return the pet to its travel carrier away from the security checkpoint.
TSA reveals ‘Top 10 Catches’ at airports in 2022

Aside from screening, pets should always be kept in their carriers, the TSA says, unless they are certified service animals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18tZX6_0koNSBd100
The correct way to bring pets through airport security. (Credit: TSA)

The TSA said other ways you can ease your pet through the security process include getting your pet used to the travel carrier ahead of time, watching out for “working” canines to avoid any interference in their work, and knowing where to find pet relief areas.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Shooting, standoff at Nevada’s Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel leads to woman’s arrest
Dayton, NV2 days ago
Bear at Saint Louis Zoo escapes, prompting lockdown
Saint Louis, MO1 hour ago
‘Back to the Future’ stars reunite for Fan Expo Convention
Portland, OR3 days ago
Ohio pizza shop catches attention with ‘now hiring non-stupid people’ sign
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Winter shelters avaliable for L.A.’s homeless population as temperatures drop across Southern California
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Did it really snow at the famous Hollywood Sign?
Beverly Hills, CA3 hours ago
3 in custody after attempted robbery at Mission Hills 7-Eleven
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Several ways to prepare for the winter storm
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
High surf hits Southern California coast as winter storm arrives
Hermosa Beach, CA14 hours ago
2 dead, 3 injured after vehicle struck by train in South Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Fire destroys South Los Angeles furniture business
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Will you get snow during the winter storm? Look up your home’s elevation
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Hemet police shoot, kill man in his backyard during ‘unrelated’ theft investigation
Hemet, CA1 day ago
Smuggling boat washes ashore at Huntington Beach; several detained
Huntington Beach, CA2 days ago
L.A. man facing felony charges after attacking victim in Simi Valley: police
Simi Valley, CA2 days ago
Photos of Montclair triple homicide suspect released amid ongoing search
Montclair, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy