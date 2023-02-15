Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Todd McShay goes offense for the Vikings in latest mock draft

By Tyler Forness,

8 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings have been pretty consistently sent defense in mocks drafts. Through February 13th, the Vikings have been mocked 135 players and only 27 of them have been on the offensive side of the football.

ESPN’s Todd McShay bucked the defensive trend. In his latest mock draft, he sent the Vikings USC WR Jordan Addison. Here is what McShay had to say about the Addison selection.

“Adam Thielen is entering his age-33 season, so Minnesota could take the best player available here and get a speedy, instinctive running mate for Justin Jefferson. Addison was just shy of 1,600 receiving yards in 2021 at Pitt before transferring to USC and picking up another 875 yards and eight scores. He has versatility to line up outside or in the slot.

For those wondering why the Vikings would sidestep their defensive needs — they allowed 5.9 yards per play in 2022, third highest in the NFL — it really comes down to the board. Texas A&M safety Antonio Johnson or Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders might fit, but this is still early for both. Remember, free agency still lies ahead …”

McShay makes an excellent point here. There is still so much that could happen with the Vikings roster that will help us dictate more about the direction they will go in the draft.

Addison as a player would be a great fit for the Vikings. His route running and nuance with getting separation would be a great asset to helping Justin Jefferson.

