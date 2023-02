hhsbroadcaster.com

Robotics team Krypton Kougars prepares for the upcoming season By Kamalini Nagarajan, 9 days ago

By Kamalini Nagarajan, 9 days ago

Hershey’s robotics team, Krypton Kougars, started preparing for the 2023-2024 robotics competition season. They compete in the FIRST Robotics Competition, or FRC, for short. The ...