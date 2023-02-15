Open in App
KLST/KSAN

TSA: Too many travelers leaving pets in carry-ons to be X-rayed

By Jocelina JoinerAlexandra Weaver,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ybvou_0koN5bjl00

( WBOY ) — The Transportation Security Administration says too many passengers are putting their pets in their carry-on bags and sending them through the X-ray machines at airport security checkpoints.

Though pet travel restrictions vary by airport and airline, one thing is universal: Pets should never be screened through an X-ray unit, the TSA says.

On Tuesday, the TSA shared photos from recent incidents in which pets were found inside bags that were being X-rayed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZyv8_0koN5bjl00
A cat (left) and dog were found inside carry-on luggage going through the X-ray machines. (Credit: TSA)

“Pets are often treated like family members and as such, sometimes travel with their humans,” said Robert Duffy, TSA Federal Security Director for LaGuardia Airport. “That’s why it’s valuable to become familiar with the security procedures for pets and how to go through the checkpoint security screening process quickly and easily.”

Young dolphin skull found in luggage at Detroit airport by customs agents

The TSA said air travelers are allowed to bring small pets aboard planes, and they can be screened at security checkpoints along with their owners, but there is a right way to do it.

The TSA shared steps on how to correctly screen a pet:

  • Bring the animal to the checkpoint in a hand-held travel carrier.
  • Remove the pet from the carrier just before the screening process starts.
  • Put the empty travel carrier on the conveyor belt to be X-rayed.
  • Never send a pet through the X-ray tunnel.
  • If possible, carry the pet through the walk-through metal detector during screening. However, a leashed pet can walk through with its owner. When in doubt, seek guidance from a TSA officer.
  • After going through security, return the pet to its travel carrier away from the security checkpoint.
TSA reveals ‘Top 10 Catches’ at airports in 2022

Aside from screening, pets should always be kept in their carriers, the TSA says, unless they are certified service animals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18tZX6_0koN5bjl00
The correct way to bring pets through airport security. (Credit: TSA)

The TSA said other ways you can ease your pet through the security process include getting your pet used to the travel carrier ahead of time, watching out for “working” canines to avoid any interference in their work, and knowing where to find pet relief areas.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Three Oklahoma fugitives arrested in Colorado City
Colorado City, CO1 day ago
With his life on the line, Daniels takes the stand in a Lubbock courtroom
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS: The Eden Bulldogs fall in the Bi-District round of playoffs
Eden, TX2 days ago
Former NFL player arrested after incident with son, son’s boyfriend
Brownsburg, IN5 hours ago
KLST Interview with Dr. Jason Pierce
San Angelo, TX18 hours ago
Police: East Texas teen shot by friend in Shreveport
Shreveport, LA2 days ago
Person sleeping in car with large sword & handgun arrested in Michigan
Owosso, MI2 days ago
Irion County dominates Paint Rock 82-12 in Bi-District round of playoffs
Mertzon, TX2 days ago
WATCH: Bride and groom rescued after stuck in elevator 2 hours
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
‘Potential explosive device’ found in Central Texas garage sale haul
Kempner, TX2 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS & REACTION: #6 Lady Falcons advance to the regional tournament for the first time since 2021
Veribest, TX1 day ago
WATCH: Lego club makes amputee turtle ‘its own tiny car’
Olive Branch, MS4 hours ago
KSAN Forever Family: Nathaniel
San Angelo, TX21 hours ago
Closing arguments: should Hollis Daniels die for his murder of a police officer in Lubbock?
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
ASUPD attempting to locate Alanna Barnett
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Juvenile arrested, faces charges in bomb threat that delayed flight at El Paso airport
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Shooting, standoff at Nevada’s Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel leads to woman’s arrest
Dayton, NV2 days ago
Wyandotte pastor assaulted by victim’s family
Wyandotte, OK2 days ago
San Angelo Trade Days
San Angelo, TX18 hours ago
Former President Jimmy Carter’s impact
Waco, TX1 day ago
Gun trainer: ‘No weapons’ sign at Cielo Vista Mall doesn’t apply to license-to-carry holders
El Paso, TX2 days ago
KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday February 22nd
San Angelo, TX16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy