Saints hire former Rams OL coach Kevin Carberry

By Cameron DaSilva,

10 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams parted ways with offensive line coach Kevin Carberry this offseason after a frustrating year up front, but it didn’t take him very long to land in a new spot. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Saints have hired Carberry as their assistant offensive line coach.

Carberry spent the last two years as the Rams’ offensive line coach after being Stanford’s run game coordinator and O-line coach from 2018-2020. He previously coached with Washington and the Cowboys, too.

Carberry isn’t necessarily to blame for the Rams’ regression on the offensive line in 2022. They lost Andrew Whitworth to retirement and Austin Corbett in free agency, while four of their five starters also missed considerable time throughout the season due to injury.

