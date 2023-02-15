Change location
See more from this location?
Buffalo, NY
kentwired.com
Man rushes at Buffalo grocery store mass shooter during emotional sentencing hearing
By Aya Elamroussi, Mark Morales and Eric Levenson,9 days ago
By Aya Elamroussi, Mark Morales and Eric Levenson,9 days ago
CNN— A man rushed at the Buffalo grocery store mass shooter in court on Wednesday during an emotional sentencing hearing for the anti-Black racist attack...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0