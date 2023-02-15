GC Minute: Feb. 15, 2023

Photo: Gamecock Central

For a third straight game, G.G. Jackson was out of the starting lineup as South Carolina fell to Vanderbilt 75-64. Jackson played just 16 minutes and was held to a season-low two points and was seen visable upset on the sideline.

“I didn’t notice any of that,” Lamont Paris said after the game. “I’m sure he was frustrated. He didn’t play particularly well. It happens to everyone. I played some guys in the second half.”

The Gamecocks will play at LSU on Saturday.

[Win a mini helmet autographed by Spencer Rattler]

Former Gamecock running back Duce Staley is back in the Carolinas. It was officially announced on Tuesday that Staley has been named assistant head coach and running backs coach of the Panthers. Staley spent the past two seasons in a similar role with the Detroit Lions.

Speaking of job changes, the a familiar face to Gamecock fans has a new title. Former USC offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has been promoted to OC by Georgia. The move comes after Bulldogs OC Todd Monken accepted the OC position with the Baltimore Ravens. Bobo was an offensive analyst last season for Georgia.

And in baseball, USC has announced its opening weekend rotating. Will Sanders will get the start on Friday, followed by Noah Hall on Saturday and Jack Mahoney on Sunday. Mark Kingston will appear at Liberty Tap Room in the Vista for Carolina Calls from 6-7 p.m. You can catch it all on 107.5 The Game.

[Subscribe to Gamecock Central until Aug. 31 for only $29.99]

NOTE: This week Gamecock Central began a new daily segment on weekdays called the “GC Minute.”

Each weekday we’ll highlight some of the biggest USC sports headlines of the day in a 60-second video on our YouTube page. Most of those words will appear in a written story here. We’ll add an additional link, most of the time premium, below each GC headline in case you want to learn more.

To sum it up: it’s to get you all caught up on any of the biggest stories of the day, or over the weekend, that you may have missed.