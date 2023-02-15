DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards named to 2023 Nike Hoop Summit

Photo: Dr. Michael Huang/KSR

Two Kentucky basketball signees have been named to the 24th edition of the Nike Hoop Summit, scheduled for Saturday, April 8, at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

In the event featuring the top American high school athletes facing off against World Teams of top international players 19 years old and younger, DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards were among the 13 boys selected to represent USA Basketball.

Wagner and Edwards are joined by Omaha Biliew (Iowa State), Blake Buchanan (Virginia), Isaiah Collier (USC), Eric Dailey Jr. (Oklahoma State), Ron Holland (Texas), Bronny James, Jared McCain (Duke), Jackson Shelstad (Oregon), Sean Stewart (Duke), Ja’Kobe Walter (Baylor) and Cody Williams (Colorado) on the 2023 USA Men’s Nike Hoop Summit Team.

Kentucky and Duke are the only schools with multiple selections.

“I have known D.J. his entire life and I’ve always wanted to coach him,” Calipari said upon Wagner’s signing in the fall. “Above all he is a competitor. He attacks the offensive end and is a versatile scorer, but he is equally as tough on defense. I love the spirit he’ll bring to practice every day, and I love that he wanted to be at Kentucky. He knows that to get the best of himself, he needs to be surrounded by other talented players who are going to match his competitive energy.”

“Justin has the ability to impact the game in a variety of ways,” Calipari added of Edwards. “He has terrific size, can play multiple positions and can score the ball at all three levels. I really like how active he is defensively and his desire to rebound every ball. He already has a great understanding that he can positively impact winning without scoring. That isn’t something you can teach, and I know Justin is going to demand the same of his teammates.”

Wagner, Holland and Stewart were teammates on the 2022 gold-medal-winning U17 National Team at the World Cup in Malaga, Spain. Biliew (Oct. 2022), Collier (March 2022), Dailey Jr. (Oct. 2022), Edwards (Oct. 2022), Holland (March & Oct. 2022; May 2021), McCain (March & Oct. 2022), Stewart (March 2022), Wagner (March 2022) and Walter (March 2022) have recently participated in a USA Men’s Junior National Team minicamp.

The USA men’s team head coach is Steve Turner (Gonzaga Prep, D.C.) and he will be assisted by Frank Bennett (Chaminade College Prep, MO) and Nick LoGalbo (Lane Technical College Prep, IL).

An impressive 253 Nike Hoop Summit men’s alumni have been drafted into the NBA with 14 being selected No. 1 overall and 88 taken in the top 10. Including Jaren Jackson Jr. and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who faced off in the 2017 men’s game and are expected to make their first NBA All-Star appearance in Salt Lake City, a total of 38 All-Stars have appeared in the Nike Hoop Summit.

Tickets for the prestigious event can be purchased here.