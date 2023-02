fsfreepressonline.com

NEWS: Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl By Greyson HeimanThomas PattonNick Sprecker, 9 days ago

By Greyson HeimanThomas PattonNick Sprecker, 9 days ago

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 Feb. 12 in Super Bowl LVII. It was a competitive game between the two teams, but ...